Indo-Russia Ties - Shared World View

India's balancing act

Shishir Upadhyaya is an internationally acknowledged defence and strategic affairs expert, former Indian naval intelligence officer and author of "India's Maritime Strategy: Balancing Regional Ambitions and China." He is an Associate Professor at the Gujarat Maritime University, where he teaches courses in International Relations and Security Studies. Follow him on Twitter @Shishir6

Following the success of a joint Indo-Russia nuclear power project in Bangladesh, the two countries could join hands to build more nuclear plants abroad.The Indian ambassador to Russia, Venkatesh Varma, recently announced that India could collaborate with Russia to launch new projects in Africa and the Middle East. He stated, "Russia already has agreements in this field with a number of African countries," adding, "Ethiopia is one of them, and there are some countries in the Middle East.". In fact, the nuclear plant at Kudankulam in South India was built with Russian assistance. Furthermore, since 2018, Indian companies have been working in collaboration with Russia's state atomic energy agency, Rosatom in building two nuclear power plants at Rooppur in Bangladesh. The project is expected to be completed by 2023 at a cost of $13 billion.As a non-member of the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) - a group 48 nuclear supplier countries that seek to prevent misuse of nuclear technology that could be used to manufacture nuclear weapons - India is only permitted to perform construction and installation works, personnel training and the supply of materials and equipment in the "non-critical" part of the Bangladesh project. Still, it's been a huge opportunity for Indian companies to develop expertise in the construction of nuclear power plants.India's longstanding friendship with Russia that dates back to the Soviet era has evolved over the years. Both countries share a common view for a multi-polar world order, and bilateral strategic cooperation that has expanded over the years now encompasses defense, civil nuclear energy, space, science, technology, hydrocarbons, trade and investment. In recent years, the relationship seems to have gained a qualitatively new character, marked by several high-level interactions and a close personal rapport shared by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.This is also evident in developments such as the recent procurement of high-value defence equipment by India, in particular, the state-of-the-art S-400 missile defence system which New Delhi acquired despite the threat of US sanctions. Significantly, India is the largest buyer of Russian arms, with exports touching $14.5 billion last year and over 60 percent of Indian military inventory is of Russian origin. Cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons has also been stepped up with Indian companies making large investments in Russian regions where India has expressed interest in mining for resources, like the Far East and the Arctic.The evolution of Indo-Russia ties and the timing of the announcement for nuclear collaboration in Africa and West Asia, is likely to raise concerns in Washington DC, as preparations are underway for US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India in February.India's wide-ranging cooperation including defence ties with the US has expanded over the past decade with the United States becoming India's second largest defence supplier.Despite that, the Modi government seems to have disregarded any displeasure voiced by the US and continued maintaining its ties with Russia.Moreover, the Indian government is reportedly hoping to negotiate a favourable bilateral free trade agreement with the United States during Trump's visit.Overall, this goes to show that, and however disgruntled the US may be by its longstanding relationship with Russia, it cannot afford to lose India's good favor - and