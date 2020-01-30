© Reuters / Vincent Kessler

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has once again confirmed that Russia's delegation enjoys full rights within the international body, after they were challenged by five member nations, led by Lithuania.PACE delegates overwhelmingly voted to confirm Russia's credentials on Wednesday: 96 of them supported the move, with 44 votes against it and seven abstentions.Tolstoy, who is the deputy speaker of the Russian Duma, was elected PACE vice president on Wednesday.The restoration comes after several years of quite tense relations between Moscow and PACE, which stripped Russia of its voting rights in the international body in 2014, after Crimea voted in a referendum to leave Ukraine and rejoin the motherland. At that time, the Russian delegation was also banned from participating in the ruling bodies or monitoring missions of the organization.