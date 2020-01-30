© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Optics don't weaken the deal

There is no negotiation, but none is needed

Israel wins if the deal fails

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector.

President Donald Trump has done what no other has been able to accomplish — get Israel to agree to a two-state solution with Palestine. With the fail-safe ultimatum he's concocted, the Palestinians may yet end up getting on board.While the pundits who populate the chattering class will inevitably focus on this aspect of the unveiling,For decades, the US has played the role of the leading mediator between Israel and the Palestinians regarding a peaceful settlement of their political differences. One of the foundational elements of any negotiation was the issue of a Palestinian state — Palestinian negotiators insisted that this was their right, while Israel rejected out of hand any notion of a fully independent Palestinian nation. For its part, the US played the role of neutral facilitator — until now.On paper, the proposed peace plan provides for a contiguous Palestinian state, where an enlarged Gaza Strip (making use of land donated by Egypt) is connected to the West Bank by means of a tunnel. In a measure designed to appeal to Palestinians, the plan calls for an immediate four-year halt to the construction of new settlements in the West Bank by Israeli settlers. It also provides for the possibility of increasing the agricultural presence of Palestinians in the vital Jordan River Valley. In short, it provides a road map for the creation of an independent, viable Palestinian state.Rather than reconciling the Israelis and the Palestinians, it has been more important for Trump to secure the support of both Netanyahu and his main political opponent within Israel, Benny Gantz, for the peace deal. This assures that the plan will survive Netanyahu's political and personal drama.It is in this four-year window that the Trump peace plan finds any hope of viability. By waiving the need for immediate gratification, Trump, together with Israel and Egypt, have presented the Palestinians with a knowable outcome which, over the passage of time, may very well become increasingly palatable.While the reception of the peace plan by the rest of the Arab world has been muted, these governments, like the Palestinians, have been presented with a fait accompli that will not change over time.Trump and his Israeli partners are betting on Palestine's Arab friends to recognize the finality of the window of opportunity that has presented itself and prevail upon the Palestinian people to act accordingly.This fact, more than anything else, opens the door to the possibility that the Palestinians can be dissuaded from their current hardline position rejecting the deal. Trump and the Israelis have given the Palestinians, to paraphrase Don Corleone from 'The Godfather', "an offer they can't refuse." As such, from a purely pragmatic point of view, Trump's "Deal of the Century" has the potential to succeed.