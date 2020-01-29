© Reuters / Maxim Shemetov



A military base and a facility of Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco were targeted in the latest attacks, Yemen's Houthi militants claimed. Aramco has so far kept silent on the reports.The militants took aim at sites located in the southern Saudi province of Jizan, the Houthi spokesman said in a televised speech on Wednesday. Apart from that, the group claimed, and other "sensitive" targets on Saudi soil., while Aramco declined to comment on altogether when reached by Reuters for details.Last September, Houthis claimed responsibility for a major drone and missile attack on Aramco oil processing facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais. The strikes caused a massive fire and put the facilities out of order for some time, triggering a hike in global oil prices. Riyadh and its allies, however, blamed Iran for the attacks - but they failed to provide any solid proof of its involvement, which has been vehemently denied by Tehran.The Yemeni war has been raging since 2015, when the Houthi rebellion ousted US-backed President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and captured the nation's capital, Sanaa. Trying to reinstall Hadi, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their allies launched an invasion of Yemen. Land operations, backed by an aerial bombing campaign and strict air and naval blockades, took a heavy toll on the country's civilians, yet yielded little by way of military gains against the Houthis, who are still in control of the key parts of the country.