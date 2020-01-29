© claud el khal



Syria has affirmed its absolute rejection and condemnation of the so-called "deal of the century" which represents a prescription to surrender to the usurping Israeli occupation, and it renewed its firm standing by the just struggle of the Palestinian people for restoring their legitimate rights.An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the Syrian Arab Republic expresses its strong condemnation and absolute rejection of the so-called "deal of the century" which represents a prescription to surrender to the usurping Israeli occupation and it comes in the framework of the attempts of the successive U.S. administrations and the Zionist entity to liquidate the Palestinian cause and to ignore the international legitimacy and thwart its resolutions regarding the Arab-Israeli conflict.The source added thatindicating that the one who has always been a main supporter of the Israeli aggression is not eligible at all to play the role of peace maker.The source added thatand to emphasize its resolutions, on top of which ending the Israeli occupation for the Arab and Palestinian territories and guaranteeing the legitimate rights for the Palestinian people, on top, the right to return and to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.The source asserted that Syria, which has made the Palestinian cause as a compass for its foreign policy and the central cause for the Arab nation,which constitutes a danger on the present and the future of the nation.Syria also renews its firm standing by the just struggle of the Palestinian people for restoring their legitimate right, the source said.