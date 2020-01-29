Fire brigade unions are demanding better pay and conditions and organised the demonstration in the capital's Place de la Republique to bring attention to their cause today.



They want a pay rise of 25% arguing their work is made increasingly difficult due to staff cuts and attacks against them.



Paris police said firefighters who tried to break down or scale fencing near the Nation area of the city were dispersed by water cannon.



Firefighters previously demonstrated in October - marked by clashes with the police - calling for better pay, guarantees of their pension benefits and greater respect for their profession. - Metro.uk

