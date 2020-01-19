Society's Child
Paris: Fierce clashes erupt as Yellow Vests protest for 62nd consecutive weekend
RT
Sat, 18 Jan 2020 23:26 UTC
Thousands of anti-government protesters flooded the streets of the French capital Paris on Saturday, chanting slogans to berate the sweeping social security system reforms initiated by the pro-business government of French President Emmanuel Macron.
The march led by Yellow Vest protesters in downtown Paris was marred by violence, and saw police using batons and tear gas on activists, who hurled objects in return.
Videos posted on social media show officers in full riot gear beating protesters as they lay on the ground. The footage prompted activists to accuse police of using disproportionate force to quell the unrest.
Police said they had made 59 arrests as of 8pm local time, noting that officers had to "systematically intervene" to stop "abuses committed by violent groups."
Yellow Vests have been taking to the French streets every weekend since November 2018. While at one point the demonstrators saw their numbers dwindling, an ongoing nationwide strike against pension reforms which kicked off in December has reinvigorated the protest movement.
Comment: Videos recorded by social media:
Even Macron found himself as a target fleeing from protesters:
Paris: Fierce clashes erupt as Yellow Vests protest for 62nd consecutive weekend
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
‘To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science’ the name makes my head hurt. Anyhow best guess to date, they were secretly testing hi-tech...
Im afraid that the only thing they will get with protesting violently is police brutality and more police state. Only hope for a true change of...
Ofcourse the worst virus outbreaks would come from dirtiest of places. Viruses are low energy vibrational organisms which function on low...
Yeah but sadly the outdoor growers are the last in the thoughts of cannabis industry which has violently been taken over by big ag and american...
MoveOn.org, an American non-profit progressive public policy advocacy group...a bunch of wanker that don't work for a living
Only hope for a true change of these political/parasitical chains we all find ourselves in on this planet is for it to be non-violent and to come from within. Change is possible only through individuals who are a part of these controling systems.
With all that said :dont hold my beer. Ive got better things to do than to die of wishful thinking.
Cheers