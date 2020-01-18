© REUTERS/Benoit Tessier



Demonstrators shouted slogans denouncing the police, President Macron and his pension reforms on Saturday.French police have fired tear gas at protesters hurling projectiles and arrested dozens of people asDemonstrators on Saturday shouted slogansWith sirens wailing, dozens of vans carrying riot police fanned out the route along which thousands of protesters marched."The street is ours," some protesters chanted. "Macron, we're going to come for you, in your home."At the Gare de l'Est railway station, dustbins were set on fire and windows were broken, according to local broadcaster Franceinfo. Fires were also reported near the Gare de Lyon.The police said at least 32 people were arrested.While the Yellow Vest movement has held demonstrations every Saturday since November 2018, the numbers have swelled in recent weeks as union members opposed to Macron's proposed pension reform have also taken to the street.The Yellow Vests are named after the high-visibility security bibs drivers in France are required to keep in their car and accuse Macron of ruling on behalf of an urban elite while ignoring people in the provinces and the countryside.Macron's reforms aim to forge a single pensions system from the country's 42 separate regimes.The various systems currently in place offer early retirement and other benefits to some public-sector workers as well as lawyers, physical therapists and even Paris Opera employees.Critics sayAnnie Moukam, a 58-year-old teacher, said too many people in France were suffering.Moukam said.she said. "It's exactly that that he is challenging."However, after six weeks of labour strikes, there are mounting signs of splits within the movement.Train services that had been severely disrupted by walkouts had seen notable improvements in recent days. On Saturday, Paris's metro drivers' union, UNSA, announced that drivers had voted to suspend their action starting on Monday.The Louvre in Paris, the world's most visited museum, reopened on Saturdayopposed to the pension overhaul.