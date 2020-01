© AP/Andrew Harnik



Republican senators rallied after leading House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)on Friday that"A Trump confidant tells CBS News senators have been warned — vote against the president and your head will be on a pike," reported on CBS This Morning on Friday — a report that caught Schiff's attention."CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said GOP senators were warned, 'Vote against your president, vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike,' Schiff stated as he closed on Friday." "I don't know if that's true," he added:while Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), another Republican Democrats hope to win over to push for witnesses, said,Collins said, according to multiple reports:Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said after the closing arguments.he added.Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) also denied that any Republican received that threat and added thatSen. Jim Risch (R-ID) was also overheard saying, "That's not true," according to the Hill (D-NY) admitted that he did not know if the report was true but told MSNBC,Schiff's remark comes as Democrats close their final arguments and hope to win over a cluster of GOP senators to support their calls for additional witnesses."To the degree that there were a dispute over whether a privilege applied, we have a perfectly good judge sitting behind me, empowered by the rules of this body to resolve those disputes," Schiff stated on Friday.President Trump's team will present its case on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.