Pilots' unions say that their members' trust in the safety culture at Boeing is at rock bottom following a string of revelations about the grounded 737 Max, presenting another big hurdle for the manufacturer as its seeks to return the jet to service.The plane maker's crisis deepened late on Tuesday after it admitted that the 737 Max will stay parked until the middle of this year, driving the company's shares down almost 4 per cent. Restoring confidence among captains, on whom it is counting to repair the trust of the flying public, will be critical to Boeing's ambitions.Pilots want to mend ties, said Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots. But trust has been rebuilt and shattered more than once. "It's like a Jenga game, [trust] gets higher and higher, and then it tumbles down," he said. "These emails are beyond our worst nightmares. It's as if it's a poorly written screenplay that no one would believe — but it happened."Southwest's union sued the manufacturer in October, saying Boeing had rushed to deliver the Max "into the hands of trusting pilots" despite its problems. The scepticism is a reversal for a company that once enjoyed such cockpit popularity that pilots would quip: "If it's not Boeing, I'm not going." It also undercuts the company's strategy for returning the Max to service.The company has distributed marketing materials to airlines that suggest one option to handle passengers who balk at flying the Max in the future will be to have pilots reassure them.The same materials include video of Jim Webb, Boeing's chief commercial pilot, and say the company can provide airlines with a customer-soothing toolkit that includes videos featuring pilots.Two crashes of 737 Max jets in the space of five months killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The flight control system later implicated in the disasters had not been mentioned in the flight manual.A pilot at a large European airline who asked not to be identified said trust for Boeing was at "an all-time low". He said he wanted to see the company and regulators "come clean with all the new systems that are different to past models, and come up with a comprehensive training plan, not just a three-hour iPad course."In a move that could help relations, Boeing earlier this month reversed its longtime position and recommended that 737 Max pilots train in a flight simulator. Mr Tajer said his union's safety expert had a phone call last week with representatives from Boeing to discuss the details of training. "We're very focused on working with flight crews and our airline customers to re-earn their trust," a Boeing spokesman said.