© Reuters / Stephen Lam

Apple was barred from offering customers encrypted iCloud storage because, their primary means of evidence-gathering, sources claim.The FBI quashed a planned feature that would have allowed Apple users to encrypt their iCloud storage, claiming that it would cut the agency off from its best source of evidence against iPhone-using suspects, according to sources who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.When Apple tipped the FBI off to the new feature (codenamed "Plesio" or "KeyDrop"), which would have fortified users' data against both hackers and governments so that even Apple wouldn't have been able to access the information, representatives from the FBI's cybercrime and operational technology division told Apple to reconsider the plan.And iCloud stores much more than what users deliberately put there, as Pavel Durov, founder of encrypted messenger Telegram, reminded his followers on Wednesday in the wake of the Reuters report.While WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Facebook, is at least nominally encrypted, it has been weaponized by Israeli tech firm NSO Group to implant undetectable spyware on targets' phones and has been vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks since at least 2017. Durov's own Telegram is not 100% secure itself - vulnerabilities surface regularly - but Telegram at least has its own cloud.Apple's appeasement didn't go far enough for the Five Eyes, apparently. US intelligence agencies came away from the annual Five Eyes conference in July sounding the alarm that encryption enables terrorists and child abusers and must be destroyed.Apple turned over not only Alshamrani's iCloud backups, but his account and financial information and other data - "gigabytes of information" - in response to FBI requests, only stopping short of unlocking the actual phones, one of which was shot by a sheriff's deputy while Alshamrani was being neutralized. Indeed, Apple said in a statement it had provided the agency "all of the data in our possession."But that wasn't enough for the FBI, which claimed in a letter from general counsel Dana Boente that agents had been reduced to sitting around a table with other law enforcement agencies forlornly guessing passwords, unable to move forward with their investigation unless Apple could crack the code. Whether the gunshot damage prevented the FBI from paying an Israeli spyware firm millions of taxpayer dollars to bypass the encryption - or whether that expensive procedure found "nothing significant," as allegedly happened when the FBI and Israeli tech firm Cellebrite cracked a phone belonging to one of the shooters in 2016's San Bernadino attack - was not made clear. Reports have thus far merely presented Encryption as the demon, and Barr's boys as the exorcists determined to cast it out of the iPhone market entirely.