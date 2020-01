MMA fighter Fallon Fox, who twice broke an opponent's skull to win a match, has been called the bravest athlete in history. Fox, a male to female transgender athlete, destroyed Erika Newsome in a Coral Gables, FL, MMA fight during which she "secured a grip on Newsome's head... With her hands gripping the back of Newsome's skull, she delivered a massive knee, bringing her leg up while pulling her opponent's head down. The blow landed on Newsome's chin and dropped her, unconscious, face-first on the mat." That was Newsome's last pro fight.But to Outsports , a male-bodied person beating a female bodied person unconscious constitutes bravery. Not only has Fox beat up women in the ring, won every match but one, but has weathered online attacks from the likes of Joe Rogan. I think we can all agree that getting back online after Joe Rogan has knocked you down is far braver than facing another male-bodied fighter of your own muscle mass and size in a fight.There has been much debate over what makes a woman, since the early poets all the way up to Vice Magazine. While the consensus used to be that they were mystical, mysterious, coquettish beings who ruined men with their wily charms, beings to be possessed, owned, sold, and abused, the women's suffrage movement and the fight for women's rights came along and vanquished the old ideas, claiming instead that women were just people, people with female bodies.Thanks to the trans movement we can get back to the original notion that to be a woman is to possess a special kind of soul that makes you want to be oppressed, beaten, bloodied, and cared for. Ah, progress.Speaking to Outsports, Fox says "My teammates had no idea I was trans. They recognized my endurance, my strength, my ability to cut weight in the same category as cisgender women. There was no idea in their minds that I didn't belong. They weren't thinking, 'oh my God, she's going to kill somebody.'" That Fox can pass as a woman doesn't negate her male advantages, nothing can.Fox was outed against her will, which led to her induction into the LGBT Sports Hall Of Fame. This is where Fox's bravery came into play. When the UFC and MMA promoters like Invicta declined to let her compete against women, Fox determined to keep beating up women anyway. Time will tell if MMA gives her another chance.