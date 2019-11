An interview with feminist Posie Parker has been taken down by YouTube because it constitutes 'hate speech' , which could incite 'hatred and/or violence against protected groups'.The video was online for 24 hours and was watched by around 35,000 people until YouTube took it down. The tech giant also gave the Triggernometry channel a warning. After three further warnings, a channel can be permanently deleted.A clip from the podcast is currently still up on YouTube:Konstantin Kisin, cohost of Triggernometry, told spiked:Posie Parker is an upcoming guest, alongside Venice Allan, on The Brendan O'Neill Show. Subscribe here so you never miss an episode.