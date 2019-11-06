© Philip Ide



A birth coach has been 'ostracised' by her professional organisation after transgender activists branded as offensive a Facebook post in which she said that only women can have babies.Lynsey McCarthy-Calvert, 45, was forced to stand down as spokesperson for Doula UK and has since resigned altogether from the national organisation for birth coaches. Her exit comes after transgender rights activists triggered an investigation in which Doula UK concluded her message breached its equality and diversity guidelines.They did not expel the mother- of-four, who has been a doula - who provide continuous support during pregnancy - for six years, but threatened to suspend her unless she deleted the post.'I am angry and sad,' she said last night. 'I was effectively ostracised for saying I am a woman and so are my clients.'I have been very disappointed by Doula UK's response.The controversy comes after a series of recent victories for transgender activists.Flora margarine stopped advertising on Mumsnet after the website was accused of being transphobic for hosting a wide range of views on transgender issues. And the makers of Always sanitary towels removed the female 'Venus' symbol from packaging after complaints from trans men.The Doula UK row started after Cancer Research UK dropped the word 'women' from its smear test campaign, instead saying screening was 'relevant for everyone aged 25-64 with a cervix'.Days later, around 20 trans activists wrote a letter of complaint claiming Mrs McCarthy-Calvert had 'clearly' breeched Doula UK policies stating that members 'shouldn't post anything that our colleagues, clients and affiliates would find offensive'.Last night, Doula UK denied it had 'acquiesced' to activists or that Mrs McCarthy-Calvert had been 'in some way driven out of the organisation'.A spokesperson added: 'We are proud to say that we seek to listen to the lived experience of marginalised groups and make changes - including changes to the language we use - if we believe it is necessary to make the Doula UK community more welcoming and supportive.'