don't even know what they're angry about

The irony would probably be lost on the angry mob of radicals, but the circus they created Tuesday night around the 45-minute appearance of controversial feminist Meghan Murphy made them come across as obstinate, intolerant and as Murphy suggested — steeped in bigotry.As Murphy spoke inside the Palmerston Library to a capacity crowd, the rent-a-mob of trans and LGBT people and assorted hangers-on grew louder, angrier and more intimidating to those who aren't used to their cries of self-righteous indignation as I am.Egged on by the ideologues at the CBC, other left-wing media and various leftist authors — enabled by Mayor John Tory who pushed to get the Toronto public library to cancel the event (not one of his finer moments) — hundreds of regressives tried to bully attendees by either holding them captive inside the library or screaming "shame, shame" as they departed, surrounded by a phalanx of cops and security guards.Even my own MPP Jill Andrew, who appears not to need much to be fueled by the angry rhetoric, shouted "trans rights are human rights" loudly in my ear and called me a "bigot" and "not worth" her time when I tried to interview her.She suggested to the sold-out crowd that the angry mob outside have refused to listen and refused to engage.So what are her views?Murphy says she's never said that trans people should not have rights or that they're dangerous or should be excluded from spaces.She added that she's never wished violence on anyone or engaged in hate speech, contrary to the contentions of those who tried to have her event cancelled.They're free to wear women's clothing, make-up, grow their hair or get cosmetic surgery, she said.But what she does feel is that female athletes should not be forced to compete against male athletes — because female bodies are different than male bodies.She insists that women should not be forced either to share a washroom or room in a shelter with a transgendered male.That, to me, was exactly what I saw Tuesday night.It is a sad statement on free speech and where we as society are at the moment.