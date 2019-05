© Mary Gregory/Instagram



Plymouth Olympian Sharron Davies and Dame Kelly Holmes have reacted with dismay after a trans woman with "a male body with male physiology" set four new world records while winning a women's powerlifiting event in America.On Instagram, transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory shared her joy at winning 'nine out of nine' events at the Raw Powerlifting Federation Event - and setting new world records for Masters Squat, Open bench, Masters dead lift and Masters total."Still processing, full meet recap to come a bit later but I do want to thank a few people," said Mary in her Instagram post."A huge thank you to @raw_powerlifting_federation_ , from the bottom of my heart! As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone - all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you!"And thanks to all the fans in the audience who cheered me on and congratulated me!"However, former swimming champion Sharron Davies isn't congratulating Mary - and neither is Double Olympic Champion Dame Kelly Holmes.Her tweet has been like more than 4,000 times and attracted hundreds of messages of support - including one from Double Olympic Champion Dame Kelly Holmes, who said: "It's a bloody joke and all getting ready for biological women to boycott certain events. Have a trans category if need be but even better a trans games."Otherwise