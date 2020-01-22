© Sergey Ponomarev / The New York Times



, U.S. defense officials said Tuesday.. Last week, 11 U.S. service members were flown from Iraq to U.S. medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further evaluation of concussion-like symptoms.Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across the Middle East, confirmed the additional evacuations but did not say how many were included."As medical treatment and evaluations in theater continue, additional service members have been identified as having potential injuries," Urban said Tuesday evening. "These service members — out of an abundance of caution — have been transported to Landstuhl, Germany, for further evaluations and necessary treatment on an outpatient basis. Given the nature of injuries already noted,."As recently as last Tuesday night, President Donald Trump said he had been told no American had been harmed in the Iranian missile strike.Trump chose not to retaliate, and the tensions with Iran have eased somewhat.In the days following the Iranian attack, medical screening determined that some who took cover during the attack were suffering from concussion-like symptoms.No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq. The strike was launched in retaliation for a U.S. drone missile strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful military general in Iran, on Jan. 3 at Baghdad International Airport.