President Vladimir Putin has approved a new Russian government after the surprise resignation of the previous cabinet last week. While there was a significant reshuffle, the defense, foreign and finance ministers kept their posts.during a meeting with the new cabinet.A career diplomat with decades of experience in international relations, Lavrov served as Russia's envoy to the UN for ten years before taking the helm at the Foreign Ministry in 2004.He led Russian diplomacy through turbulent periods on the international stage and has been instrumental in building Moscow's reputation as an influential global power in recent years.Shoigu, meanwhile, is credited with strengthening and modernizing Russia's Armed Forces through a set of ambitious reforms to increase combat readiness and spearheading a massive rearmament program to equip forces with cutting-edge weapons.Siluanov has worked in the Russian Finance Ministry since the early 1990s heading several ministerial departments, including on macroeconomic policy and banks, as well as on budgetary policy. He held the post of deputy finance minister for several years before becoming finance minister in 2011.They are joining new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin along with nine other members of the previous cabinet and nine freshmen ministers.The new prime minister and new government members are all technocrats and professionals with rich management experience, said head of the CIS strategic development center Aleksandr Gusev, adding that the ones who have stayed on are also effective government officials.Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced last week that the entire government would resign in a surprise statement shortly after Putin's address.What was an annual routine event turned into one of the most significant moments in Russia's modern political history as Putin unexpectedly proposed major amendments to the nation's constitution.