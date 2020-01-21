© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS



Mike Eckel is a senior correspondent for RFE/RL based in Prague.

Russia's top prosecutor, Yury Chaika, who as one of the most powerful law enforcement figures in the country oversaw a raft of politically charged criminal investigations, will leave his position after nearly 14 years in office.Russia's upper house of parliament must formally vote on Krasnov's nomination, though an affirmative vote is all but guaranteed.Krasnov is little-known outside of Russian law enforcement circles. However, the Investigative Committee, which has been run by Putin ally Aleksandr Bastrykin since it was created in 2007, is considered a rival law enforcement agency that has clashed in the past with the Prosecutor-General's Office.Chaika, 68, was serving as justice minister in June 2006 when he was named to the position of prosecutor-general, taking over for Vladimir Ustinov.Just three days before Chaika took office, prosecutors announced they had reopened a dormant investigation into a furniture-smuggling ring that came to be known as the Three Whales case.The case, which implicated officers with the local and federal branches of the Federal Security Service, Russia's leading security agency,for the agency.In December 2015,an American-born British citizen who was a prominent investor in Russia before he was banned from the country in 2005.Browder employed a Russian lawyer and auditor namedMagnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009, accused of committing the fraud he helped uncover.which initially punished Russian judges, law enforcement officials, tax investigators, and others linked to the death. The law was later broadened to include Russians deemed by the United States to have committed human rights abuses, and a related law called thewas passed in 2016.In 2017, one of Chaika's sons, Artyom, wasunder the broadened law.The original Magnitsky Act infuriated the Kremlin, which responded by passing a law banning the adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens.Russian officials also supported ain Washington, D.C. that aimed to undermined the Magnitsky law.between President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer with close ties to Chaika's office. At the meeting, which was also attended by Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, tried to discuss the Magnitsky Act and the ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian children.But Trump officials said they quickly lost interest.At the time of the meeting, Veselnitskaya also represented Prevezon Holdings, a Russian company accused by U.S. prosecutors of partially benefiting from the Magnitsky tax-theft scheme.In January 2019, U.S. officials unsealed an indictment charging her withabout her cooperation with Chaika's office during the Prevezon investigation.