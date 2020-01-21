© AFP/SNA/Hamid Foroutan



"The logic is that Iran has actually gained nothing from the Europeans in the nuclear deal. Although Iran has adopted a step-by-step approach [to scale back its compliance with the agreement], the EU has still failed to abide by its commitments. Iran now has to take a stronger position."

analysts told RT.On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister MohammadUnder the NPT, states that don't have nuclear weapons can't get them in the future."Iran's warning is real. But it doesn't mean that Iran is going to get nuclear weapons," Hamidreza Azizi, an assistant professor of regional studies at the Tehran-based Shahid Beheshti University, told RT.Britain, France and Germany formally lodged a dispute procedure against Iran last week. This can eventually trigger a UN Security Council vote to reimpose international sanctions on Tehran.Meanwhile, more politicians in Iran, including the "moderates," have been calling for the country to leave the NPT, Azizi noted.The Islamic Republic began reducing its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the US abandoned the deal altogether in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on the country. Tehran has since tried to convince the Europeans to provide it with some sort of sanctions relief, but no effective help was offered.Azizi said, however, thatwhich allows for International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspections of its nuclear program,"Otherwise, Iran will lose the support of Russia and China," he stressed.The former head of the IAEA's Verification and Security Policy Coordination Office, Tariq Rauf, agreed that"It will make it very difficult for China and Russia to continue supporting Iran," he agreed.So Iran is just upping the ante and putting pressure on the Europeans."Moreover,"If Iran starts producing highly-enriched uranium, it's very likely thatRauf said, explaining that developing just one nuclear weapon is insufficient for deterrence."Leaving the NPT is not a feasible or viable option for Iran," he said, adding that Tehran just wishes to "alert" everyone that it is continuing to seek sanctions relief.