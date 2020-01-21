© Sputnik/Anton Denisov

"BRICS' existence is important in terms of creating new positive elements in the economic, social and scientific development of our countries, as well as for other areas of development."

The BRICS group of emerging economies, which is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is open to welcoming new member countries, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.Russia is focused on activities on the BRICS+ platform, whichsaid Ryabkov, adding:According to Ryabkov, the Russian Sherpa in the five-nation trade bloc,In line with efforts to boost trade, members are working on theIt was earlier reported that BRICS states are set to create a new joint payment system calledthat will be similar to existing Apple Pay and Samsung Pay services.The group which was originally called BRIC was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, before South Africa joined in 2010, adding the "S" to the acronym.