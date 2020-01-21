© Getty Images/holwichaikawee



Central banks have been buying massive amounts of gold over the last 50 years, purchasing a historic high of 374.1 tons in 2019. The unprecedented shift has been seen by many as a move away from the US dollar.He told RT's Keiser Report thathe says. "They know that the dollar is going to collapse."According to Greyerz, China, which didn't reveal its true position of gold holdings, "might... have 20,000 tons that they have gathered over a long period of time.""Russia and China see that the dollar days are counted, and I agree with that totally.We are going to see the dollar collapse and that would behe says.