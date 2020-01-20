"There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help those in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in the warehouse."Garced said in a statement that she has ordered Secretary of State Elmer Roman to conduct:
"a thorough investigation into the mishandling of emergency aid in a warehouse in Ponce. I have given 48 hours for this investigation. The investigation is to include this warehouse and any others which may exist. In the same vein, I have decided to relieve Carlos Acevedo of his duties as the commissioner of the National Emergency Management and Disaster Relief Agency."Vázquez said she would nominate the current Puerto Rican National Guard chief Major General José J. Reyes for Senate consideration to replace Aceved
Earlier on Saturday, Acevedo said it was "insane" to imply the aid was mishandled.
Acevedo said in a statement that after the earthquake, the warehouse had been inspected by a structural engineer who "recommended emptying it due to the damage suffered after the event." According to Acevedo, the Fire Department Bureau removed and distributed aid from the warehouse to those affected by the earthquakes.
"There are still pallets of food, water, diapers, and baby formula, cots and awnings in the warehouse. At no time has it been ordered to seize or destroy those items. It is of utmost importance to emphasize that no citizen has been denied any of the items stored at the warehouse. At the moment there is no shortage of any of these articles and they are being distributed to the people who need it, this may be corroborated in the shelters and base camps.Sunday afternoon, Vázquez said she will hold a press conference shortly before 5 p.m. local time at the emergency operations center that is now in Reyes' hands.
"The citizen who entered the property today, and shared the images on social networks, violated the security perimeter, which in turn, represented a risk for him. For this reason he was instructed to leave the area. Any personnel entering that structure, which is compromised, requires specific security measures to ensure their safety."
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on December 28, kicking off a series of seismic events on the island. More than 2,000 tremors have occurred since the original quake, leaving the island's three million people in fear, and wanting for aid.
Puerto Ricans were waiting to see if President Trump would sign a major disaster declaration to authorize the much needed aid. Nine days after Vázquez submitted the request, the president signed the declaration. One day prior, the Trump administration released $8.2 billion in heavily restricted aid to the island.
Thousands of people are still in shelters, while many others are still sleeping outside.
Comment: Puerto Rico's governor has fired two additional government officials Sunday in the fallout over the emergency supplies found in a warehouse in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
David Begnaud offers an enlightening and detailed account regarding missing supplies, statements and government explanations, the questions and frustrations at hand. Bottom line, the government knew of the supplies and people feel screwed.