Moscow traffic patrol officers tried their hand at a new job, literally - helping a pregnant woman deliver a baby boy after her taxi got stuck in traffic. The newborn got his own uniform right away, bundled up in a police jacket.On-duty traffic patrol officers in southwestern Moscow hardly expected they would be approached by a desperate husband pleading with them to take his heavily pregnant wife to a hospital when they came to work on Friday - but that was exactly what happened, as evening rush hour approached on Friday afternoon.At that time, a visibly agitated man was spotted running towards a patrol vehicle, telling the officers his wife was about to go into labor in a taxi and there was no way they could reach the hospital in time considering the situation on the road.Officers took the couple in and dashed away in the patrol vehicle, but could not make it to the hospital in time. It might have been an unusual call of duty, but the patrolmen did not hesitate, taking matters in their own hands while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.Only time will tell if the young man will pursue a career in law enforcement.Such remarkable incidents are more common than one might expect. In an unrelated case outside Moscow on Thursday, officers rushed a pregnant woman to a nearby hospital with sirens blaring after another couple found themselves in a similar predicament.Only in that case, the police 'taxi' arrived to the hospital on time, ensuring the woman delivered a healthy baby in a proper medical setting. Patrollers were then there to congratulate the new parents, gifting them a baby car seat as the couple expressed gratitude to the officers. "It's only because of you that we've made it," the jubilant mother said.