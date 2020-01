© The New Arab

Ongoing violence against Gaza

Israel's recent destruction of crops in food-strapped Gaza has resulted in around half-a-million dollars of damage, Palestine has said.Over the weekend, Israeli forces poisoned crops in the besieged Gaza Strip by pumping large amounts of rainwater into its farm land.According to a statement released by the Palestinian agriculture ministry on Sunday, Israel's uncontrolled opening of a water dam's gates hasto agricultural areas in the besieged territory.the statement said.Desperately needed food, including potatoes and onions were completely destroyed on nearly 4 square km of flooded land.Poisoning Palestinian livestock and water is a common tactic of Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, which Israel illegally took over in 1967.In 2007, Israel imposed a land, sea and air blockade on the strip, effectively turning the coastal enclave into an open-air prison, whereaccording to the United Nations.In addition to damaging crops,from reaching the besieged enclave, along with restricting Palestinians from fishing on their own maritime territory.Israel insists its blockade is necessary to isolate Hamas, with which it has fought three wars since 2008, scarring the besieged enclave. Critics say the blockade amounts to collective punishment of the coastal enclave's 2 million residents.In 2014, the UN, along with four other human rights organisationsbut the situation in the besieged enclave deteriorated so much that many rights organisations deemed it uninhabitable before this decade even began.