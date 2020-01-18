© Global Look Press/ImageBROKER.com/Elmar Herz

"In light of the recent study undertaken by the University of Glasgow, which suggested that professional football players have a higher risk of neurodegenerative diseases than the general public, there does seem to be merits in considering such a move."

"Such laws are often wrongly cited as a reason to deny children opportunities, contributing to a cotton wool culture. Playing outdoors teaches young people how to deal with risk, and without this they are ill-equipped to deal with working life."

"Accidents are going to be everywhere. The nature of growing up and becoming adult from a child is fraught with dangers along the way of course everywhere. You can play sports outdoors, you can be outdoors and fall out of a tree, you can trip over something. If we take risks out of children's lives entirely then they are going to grow up as adults that simply don't know how to manage their own risks - and then that is dangerous."

With just over two weeks into the new decade, the UK in 2020 seems less about the roaring twenties, and more about the tedious advances in "cotton wool culture", as Scottish children could be banned from heading balls.In recent years playgrounds have seen the game of conkers banned, lunchtime tag replaced by "gentle hands," and now football [soccer] might be joining the list too. The concern with the popular ball game grew due to research from Glasgow Brain Injury Research Group. They found thatBecause of that the Scottish FA is considering a ban on children's heads coming into contact with footballs.Peter McCabe, Chief Executive of Headway - the brain injury association, adds:After various class action lawsuits, theBut with 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, critics question if such an over protective ban is justified.The Football Association feels thatand believes suchand Judith Hackitt from The Health and Safety Executive also questions the ruling:With children falling from swings, wrestling and playing ball games -But the past few decades has seen a dramatic change of approach when exposed to risk and health and safety mitigation that could lead to a "significant loss in children's freedom."Sadly,and, according to charity Play England, ifKay Obrien is a manager of a playground in Hackney in London. She believes thatand that this will create more problems in later life:Yes there is concern that with constant head injuries in young people, but by creating more banned actions, games and policies we run into a dangerous spoil sport culture that will create clueless teenagers into adults with no common sense. So I say promote outdoor sports, climb a tree, play conkers and head the odd football. I'm sure the war time pensioners of Great Britain will only be laughing.That's if they all don't have dementia, of course.