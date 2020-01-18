Society's Child
Burnt bodies of troupe of musicians discovered - Mexican gang suspected of grisly mass murder
RT
Sat, 18 Jan 2020 15:03 UTC
The bodies of 10 members of the Sensación music group were found in the rural Mexcalcingo community, in the southern state of Guerrero.
The musicians, from the Nahaus indigenous group, the largest in Mexico, were traveling in two vans along the country road when they were reportedly stopped at a checkpoint by a band of armed men from a 'Peace and Justice' group linked to the infamous Los Ardillos crime syndicate.
Local police say the armed men first burned the two vans then killed all the musicians, El Universal newspaper reports. The gang then blocked the road leading to the scene of the horrific attack to prevent authorities from moving the bodies.
according to Televisa.
The police learned of the incident when someone reported a vehicle on fire on the quiet road. The area was cordoned by members of the Mexican Army, National Guard and Guerrero state police in order to protect the scene.
The notorious Los Ardillos gang has been involved for more than two decades in drug trafficking, extortion and kidnapping in the mountainous region of Guerrero.
- America's most widely consumed oil, soybean oil, causes genetic changes in the brain
- Sepsis kills nearly 5 times as many Americans as breast cancer each year and is responsible for a fifth of worldwide deaths, study finds
- Toxic Hangover: The EPA is aggressively approving very dangerous pesticides
- How to destroy your health and your relationship with your parents at the same time
- Save the planet - by destroying farming?
- Chemicals in tap water cause thousands of cancer deaths across Europe - but the EU probably won't do anything about it
- In Alzheimer research, glucose metabolism moves to center stage
- New study definitively shows Glyphosate and Roundup disrupt the gut microbiome by inhibiting the shikimate pathway
- The critical role of nutrition in mental health
- WikiHow web page tells kids "How to get vaccinated without parental consent" and then how to lie about their vaccine injuries, too
- Sea change? Medscape admits carb restriction a viable choice for reversal of type 2 diabetes
- Second patient dies from 'novel' coronavirus in China, 1 confirmed case in Japan, fears outbreak may have spread further
- How immersing yourself in nature benefits your health
- Best of the Web: Backlash over meat dietary recommendations raises questions about corporate ties to nutrition scientists
- Exposure to flame retardants is causing US kids to lose millions of IQ points. They're more damaging than lead or mercury.
- Some hospitals are ditching lead aprons during X-rays
- Flu leaves 4-year-old Iowa girl blind
- Excess of immune cells, BBB breakdown found in brains of people with autism
- Men in name only: New study shows testosterone levels in American males are dropping dramatically. Why would that be?
- Treating mercury toxicity with emeramide
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Living the Good Life - The Stoic Way
- Writing science fiction not reports provided greater understanding of concepts - study
- Learning is consolation for sorrow: What to do when the world gets you down
- The Power of Bad: How to overcome your brain's 'negativity bias'
- Mysteries of the human heart: The communication between heart and brain
- Question everything: The one habit that changed my life
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: That's the Spirit! The Stoic Philosophy of Pneuma
- The story of the camel, the lion, and the child: Nietzsche's three steps to a meaningful life
- 12 things I see happy people do (that unhappy people do not)
- Advice from Marcus Aurelius: A stoic way to start the day
- Build your own intellectual oasis
- Cradled by therapy
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Breathe Deep to Reap The Benefits of a Healthy Mind: The Tao of Natural Breathing
- Giving your children experiences instead of toys boosts their intelligence and happiness
- Procrastination is an emotion regulation problem, not a time management problem
- Social Nourishment + Restorative Solitude = Human Thriving
- Summarizing the evidence for sex differences in cognition
- Richard Dawkins discovers his ideal idiom and audience
- Want to change your life? Ditch New Year's Resolutions for habit tracking
- The ripple effects of expressing gratitude
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
