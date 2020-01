© AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Joint Chiefs chairman Martin Dempsey argues that Tehran's involvement is only a problem 'if it results in sectarianism'Iran's direct support for an Iraqi push to dislodge the Islamic State group from the northern city of TikritTuesday.The statement by Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reflected the delicate balance Washington is trying to strike between limiting Iranian influence and allowing Iraqi leaders to determine their own path to defeating the Islamic State.US officials have saidsince August and has deployed hundreds of US soldiers to try to regenerate an Iraqi army that collapsed last June.Dempsey said Iran and its proxies have been operating inside Iraq since 2004, but the Tikrit campaign signals a new level of involvement."This is the most overt conduct of Iranian support, in the form of artillery and other things," Dempsey said in response to questions from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee. "Frankly, it will only be a problem if it results in sectarianism."He said that about. Iraqi government troops make up the other third. Tikrit, the hometown of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, is a predominantly Sunni city.Read the rest here