"We hold Iran responsible for its proxies, and we will retain the right to exercise self-defense and take action, where legally available and appropriate, to hold those proxies accountable for their actions."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told an NPR journalist thatHowever, with the interview concluded,Though President Donald Trump opted not to respond to an Iranian missile attack on bases housing US troops in Iraq last week, tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high. The fallout from the American assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad several days priorEsper told NPR on Monday that theHowever, Esper seemed confused over whether this potential retaliation would be limited to Iraqi soil, or could include strikes on Iran itself.The defense secretary first told NPR that thebut addedHowever, Esper later beckoned the interviewer back to correct his earlier statement. This time, Esper said thatreferring to the article of the Constitution that allows the president to order military action in the event of an attack on American forces, on the condition that it later be approved by Congress.NPR journalist Ari Shapiro described Esper's two contradictory answers as "complicated."Shapiro said.Esper's apparent confusion on the legality of striking Iran is not the first mixed message to emanate from Washington following the death of Soleimani. Pushed to explain the rationale for targeting the Iranian general, Trump administration officials have said that Soleimani was planning "imminent" attacks on American troops in the Middle East, without providing evidence. Trump himself claimed that Soleimani was targeting four American embassies, yet Esper denied this, and stated that he could not reveal Soleimani's true plans for fear of losing intelligence sources in Iran.