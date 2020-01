© Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"According to experts, the US military had deliberately changed the information on the Ukrainian Boeing 737 flight, making it a real target for the Iranian air defense systems."

"Since the pilot made a U-turn, it is very likely that the US cyber attack had also focused on the navigation system of the Ukrainian Boeing. This is not the first time that Americans have done this type of action."

A Russian military site Avia.pro has addressed the issue of "human error" relating to the crash of Ukraine's Boeing 737 [departing from Tehran] on January 8, minutes after takeoff, which resulted in the death of 179 passengers and members of the crew.Relying on military experts,Israeli fighters, followed by Syrian missiles, used the Russian plane as a shield, even if it meant its destruction and the death of 15 passengers.The Russian military website refers toAccording to data from Pentagon-related sources, several U.S. military planes were observed in the sky in the vicinity of Iran's airspace, just at the time of the Boeing's flight departure.The civilian plane was therefore confused with a fighter plane heading directly for a military target. According to Avia.pro:In addition, a member of the Security and Defense Committee of the Russian Duma accused the provocative US measures against Iran of having been the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash.