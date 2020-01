© Getty Images/Chip Somodervilla



"The Treasury Department has helped secure a significant Phase One agreement with China that will lead to greater economic growth and opportunity for American workers and businesses. China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability."

"China is a currency manipulator — that is a fact. Unfortunately, President Trump would rather cave to President Xi than stay tough on China. When it comes to the president's stance on China, Americans are getting a lot of show and very little results."

The United States removed China from a list of countries considered currency manipulators just two days before top trade negotiators for Washington and Beijing sign athe Treasury Department announced Monday.The decision to strike China from the currency manipulator list comes more than five months after the Treasury Department formally made the designation China is now onfor currency practices along with nine other countries, including Germany, Italy and Japan.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement:CNBC reported earlier on Monday that the U.S. would make the move, citing a person familiar with the matter.The world's two largest economies for nearly two years have been levying tariffs back and forth while trying to work out the terms of a permanent trade resolution. Trump, in particular, has been critical of the U.S.-China trade deficit as well as Beijing's previous moves to devalue its currency, which tends to boost its exports.Treasury's move in August to call China a manipulator raised tensions in the trade war and was the first such formal designation since President Bill Clinton's administration. It came as the Chinese yuan weakened beyond 7 yuan to the dollar for the first time since 2008.China's central bank governor, Yi Gang, maintained at the time that Beijing doesn't use its currency as a tool to cope with external disturbances such as trade disputes.— in line with China's economic fundamentals and market demand and supply, and not weak enough to anger its trading partners.And while largely symbolic, the Treasury Department's summertime decision to label China as a manipulator could have left Beijing open to additional scrutiny through the IMF Washington's move to strike China as a currency manipulator comes two days ahead of the hotly anticipated phase one trade deal signing between the two nations.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in an interview with Fox News on Sunday reiterated the importance of the pending deal and said thatBloomberg News first reported on the Treasury Department's decision to delist China as a manipulator