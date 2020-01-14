© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich



Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, failed to come to terms with the rival Government of National Accord, leaving the closely-watched Moscow talks without signing any agreement, Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed."We continue to work with [the opposing] sides," the ministry told Russian TASS news agency.General Haftar and his delegation returned to Benghazi earlier on Tuesday after the talks ended at an impasse, Al Arabiya reported. The channel cites the general himself, who says. The 76-year-old general insisted on "dismantling and disarming" forces loyal to the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) which has a seat in Tripoli, a military source from the LNA told the news outlet.Earlier, Turkey and Russia joined forces to push the LNA and GNA into signing a binding truce that would have ended the months-long hostilities and laid the groundwork for a settlement.Meanwhile, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Russian media that their delegation did sign the agreement before departing Moscow. It was also reported that Fayez al-Sarraj, the GNA's prime minister, refused to meet with Haftar in person, with Russian and Turkish diplomats acting as intermediaries between the two."Today we can report that some progress was made," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday, when the talks were in full swing.The negotiations were met with praise by major world actors. The Libyan ceasefire was "a first step in the right direction, but what you need is a process for consolidation, for reconstruction and a government of unity," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that "there is a long way to go."German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a summit on Libya to take place in Berlin on January 19.