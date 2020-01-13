© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker ended his 2020 presidential campaign Monday, saying that he did not see a path forward.Booker was once considered a potential frontrunner for his party's nomination, but struggled to raise money and saw his poll numbers stagnate in recent months. Additionally, Booker failed to qualify for Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, making it the second consecutive debate where he failed to make the stage."It's with a full heart that I share this news — I'm suspending my campaign for president," Booker said. "To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot — thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together."