If you continue to believe what you read and hear without the science to back it up, you may be causing severe harm to yourself and your family. When you listen to companies-for-profit tell you their products are designed to make you feel better, live longer, and become happier, you better also demand answers to the questions, "How? Can you prove it? What's in it for you?"
I'm not going to cite the numerous medical papers that support my rant and rave in this post. I don't want to bog you down with the detailed science that supports the facts you will read here. For sure, these are available and easily researched if you simply went to PubMed.gov (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/) and searched for the topics I reveal below. So, let me sound off for a moment and get this stuff off my chest. The bottom line I want to emphasize is don't be gullible. Be discerning. Get your facts straight and then make your decisions.
Toothpastes
Toothpaste companies tell you their toothpastes whiten teeth, heal gum disease, and remineralize teeth. But these toothpastes have harsh chemicals that will do more harm than good. The companies making their chemically ridden toothpastes should first tell you that if you brushed with filtered water and didn't eat added sugars or drink acidic sodas, you would rarely have tooth decay or gum disease. And if they hinted that you could brush with common baking soda on your toothbrush, you would be able to whiten your teeth effectively by removing surface stains. Also, by the way, the minerals that naturally help remineralize your teeth are included in the constant flow of your saliva, which is replete in necessary minerals that are biologically available if you eat nutrient-rich foods.
Glyphosate (Roundup®)
Food companies that regularly spray their crops with glyphosate to improve their crop survival and size of their crops aren't telling you the real truth. While improving the salability of their crops, this chemical (formerly manufactured by Monsanto and now owned by Bayer) is destroying the healthy bacteria in the soils responsible for healthy growth of plants. And the residue of glyphosate remains on the plants and gets into foods prepared from these plants. The result is serious damage to the healthy bacteria in your gut. Once in the gut, glyphosate also causes leakage of toxic substances into your bloodstream affecting all tissues. And did these companies tell you that glyphosate residue passes through the placental barrier and is present in babies at birth? There are class action lawsuits currently being pursued against Monsanto and Bayer because cancer was caused by individuals' continued use of Roundup.
Skin Products
How about the beauty and cosmetic industry that charges high fees for creams and lotions to apply to your skin and hair? Are these companies warning you that their products contain toxic substances, which will seep through your skin and enter your bloodstream causing a myriad of problems that might not show up for years - especially if you apply their products daily?
The Environment Working Group has identified the 9 most toxic substances present in many beauty and cosmetic products:
- Formaldehyde, a known carcinogen
- Chemicals that release formaldehyde
- Mercury, which can damage the kidney and nervous system
- Lead, a potent neurotoxin
- Asbestos, a known carcinogen
- Isobutylparaben, isopropylparaben, butylparaben and propylparaben
- Toluene, which is toxic to the brain and nervous system
- Triclosan, which affects the thyroid
- Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have been linked to cancer
Titanium Dental Implants
Titanium and titanium-alloy dental implants have been excellent choices to replace missing teeth. Over 5 million dental implants are being placed annually. These implants have been made to visually look and function like natural teeth. And these have been extremely successful over decades for individuals who have lost important teeth in their mouth. Yet, are the worldwide manufacturing companies producing these implants or the dental professionals placing these implants completely informing you of the facts? Titanium implants will cause a local inflammatory response in the immune system which potentially could lead to chronic systemic inflammation years down the road. And continuous chronic systemic inflammation could lead ultimately to many types of chronic disease. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 60% of Americans live with at least one chronic disease, and chronic diseases are responsible for 70% of deaths each year in the United States. Also, corrosion occurs on the surface of titanium dental implants. Chemical products released from these surfaces can be swallowed and absorbed by the body to accumulate in other organs. In addition, nanoparticles of titanium can pass through the blood-brain barrier and may be toxic to the central nervous system.
Food and Hair Dyes
Another area of toxicity is the dyes used in food and hair coloring products. Consumers seem thrilled when their food looks pretty and appetizing. Certainly, a youthful look when hair takes on a color other than gray is desired and pursued by millions of people. The industries that place dyes in food and hair products are not warning consumers that most of these chemicals are not tested for toxicity in humans. They aren't alerting us that there are scientific studies proving that these dyes could cause various medical complications. In a 2019 article in the International Journal of Cancer, the authors acknowledged that many hair products contain carcinogenic compounds related to breast cancer. And the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a policy statement in 2018 in which they said, "Artificial food colors may be associated with exacerbation of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptoms." So, shouldn't the consumer at least know the risks of eating food dyes and applying dyes to their hair and scalp?
In Closing
We don't live in a bubble. Nowadays, toxic substances abound. And as I have suggested, they are in products which many of us have taken for granted for so long. Sadly, it appears that many companies are selling chemical products while keeping us in the dark to what they really know. Marketing companies are not under any legal obligation to inform us about the science that is out there. Our responsibility is to be proactive and take care of ourselves and our family. Do some research before you believe what you read and hear.
