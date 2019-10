© Pixabay/Getty Images

Many of the chemicals only stay in the body for a short period of time, indicating that even being exposed to them briefly can have a negative effect.

Scientists find common chemicals can negatively impact pregnant women.The research analyzed data from SELMA , a study of Swedish mothers and children during the first trimester of pregnancy, measuring 26 chemicals in the blood and urine of 718 mothers. The chemicals included bisphenol A (BPA), commonly found in plastic food and drink containers, as well as pesticides, phthalates, and others. Some of the 26 are established to affect the endocrine (hormone) activity while others are suspected to do so.Previous studies linked endocrine disruptors to neurodevelopmental issues in children.Eva Tanner, PhD, MPH, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, put their study in perspective: Professor Carl-Gustaf Bornehag of Karlstad University reiterated that being exposed to chemical mixtures in regular consumer products can affect the developing brains of children. Even chemicals that are supposed to be safer, like BPF, are not likely any better.The scientists call for more research to confirm and expand upon their findings.Check out the study here , published in Environment International.