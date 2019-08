Results released as Trump's EPA poised to approve the continued use of glyphosate in the U.S. for 15 more years A new study by Center for Environmental Health (CEH) found over 90% of families tested had glyphosate in their bodies. The study sought to determine whether children are more exposed to Monsanto's toxic weed killer than their parents. The results were unequivocal."Our findings are particularly alarming for children, whose bodies are still developing," said Caroline Cox, CEH's Senior Scientist. "A toxic weed killer known to cause cancer has no business in our bodies or our food. Human health and the health of our children should outweigh the chemical industry's right to profit. These results warrant immediate, long-term, independent follow-up studies with increased sample sizes."Bayer/Monsanto has also recently suffered three landmark legal defeats in which jury's ruled plaintiffs had contracted non-Hodgkin lymphoma in part because of exposure to its glyphosate-based Roundup. The company has been forced to pay plaintiffs approximately $2.4 billion in damages . More than 13,000 similar cases against the company currently await trial.Nonetheless, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is poised to approve the continued widespread use of glyphosate in the U.S. for another 15 years. EPA's evaluation process has been widely condemned, favoring Monsanto-funded studies over independent, peer-reviewed research linking glyphosate exposure to cancer and failure to follow proper protocol . Nearly 150,000 public comments have already been submitted urging the agency to ban its use, with just over a month before the deadline to weigh-in comes. Cities counties across the U.S. and a growing number of countries are taking a different approach than Trump's EPA by restricting or banning the use of glyphosate. And increasing numbers of U.S. schools are buying more organic food and ending the use of Roundup on school grounds.Consumers can reduce glyphosate exposure by purchasing organic food whenever available and affordable. Each of those dollars spent supports more organic farms, none of which use glyphosate. Work with local elected officials to enact organic policies that end the use of glyphosate and other toxic pesticides like it. Use organic/eco-friendly pest management in your yard and garden. If you work with glyphosate herbicides, wash your hands often; after work, remove your shoes before entering your home, wash (including your hair) with soap and shampoo immediately, and change into clean clothes as soon as possible.