A senior police officer and 14 other people have been killed in a suicide bomb blast in the Pakistani southwestern city of Quetta, officials say.Balochistan Province's Home Minister Ziaullah Langove saidin the January 10 explosion, which took place during evening prayers at a mosque in a satellite town of Quetta, the provincial capital. Some of the injured were said to be in a critical condition.Langove said, saying it was a suicide attack.A deputy superintendent of police was among those killed.A cleric leading the prayers,also died in the explosion, reports said.The mosque was said to be part of an Islamic seminary run by the Afghan Taliban.Resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.On January 7 in Quetta, a bomb blast hit a paramilitary force vehicle, killing two troops.Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.That attack was claimed by Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA), a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban.