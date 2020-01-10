© Justin TALLIS / AFP



Despite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange being kept in his prison cell for up to 23 hours a day in London's high security Belmarsh jail, it has not stopped him winning a major award.Assange's mother Christine said "This deeply meaningful Dignity Award from the Catalan Dignity Commission in gratitude for Julian's courageous journalism, recognises the essence of his belief and practice, that a fierce free, truthful and independent media holding Governments and other powerful entities accountable to the people, is the most important protection we have to defend freedom and democracy."He also tweeted information about the historical background to the struggle for independence by the Catalans, giving context to the referendum vote.Ms Assange said people were glued to his twitter account watching the live updates.Assange has a long a history of helping people get access to internet services. At age 23 he founded one of the first internet provider services in Australia, the non-profit Suburbia, run by volunteers to help underprivileged people get internet access.Ms Assange said her son also spent a lot of time visiting community groups to show them how to use the internet.Assange helped the Catalans while he was still detained without charge inside the Ecuador Embassy, and prevented by a 24/7 police guard which blocked him from taking up his legal political asylum in Ecuador.He was granted asylum in 2012, to protect his life and liberty from US threats.Assange, an Australian citizen, is facing 175 years prison if extradited to the US and convicted on espionage charges.The unprecedented prosecution relates to the publication of documents provided to WikiLeaks by whistleblower Chelsea Manning.Assange attracted the attention of the United States when Wikileaks and several media outlets published hundreds of thousands of secret US documents and a video about the war in Iraq and Afghanistan which contained evidence of war crimes.Ms Assange said he sought and was granted asylum in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London in 2012 because of US threats against him for his work with Wikileaks.But last year, the new President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, reportedly under pressure from the US, declined to give him further asylum and he was dragged out of the Embassy and detained in Belmarsh Prison ahead of extradition proceedings to the US.He has been confined to his cell for almost 24 hours a day, in the medical wing at Belmarsh.The doctors are concerned that the psychological stress he has been under - which is akin to psychological torture is manifesting in physical ailments and he could suffer a stroke, cardiac arrest or other fatal health problem at any time.