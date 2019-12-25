© AP Photo / Matt Dunham

Last year, the Guardian reported on a plan to transfer Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London to Ecuador's embassy in Moscow by making Assange a member of the Ecuadorian embassy staff, first in London and then in Russia. Giving Assange diplomatic status would have allowed him to leave the Ecuadorian embassy, where he was a fugitive from UK justice. Assange, Ecuador and Russia were all parties to the plan, which was abandoned after the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office refused to recognise Assange as a member of the embassy staff.The Guardian's Review Panel has issued a ruling on this article, available online at gu.com/narvaez-decision (Revealed: Russia's Christmas Eve plot to smuggle Assange out of UK, 22 September 2018, page 3).