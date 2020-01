© CBS3

Philadelphia police say a man who opened fire on parole officers serving a warrant was shot and killed during a shootout with SWAT officers. The deadly standoff happened on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in the Frankford section of the city on Thursday afternoon.Police say the man was firing at parole officers from a second-floor apartment. He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT personnel.He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. His name has not yet been released.Police thought the man barricaded himself in the apartment, but about an hour later, police went into the apartment and found him dead.We were waiting to speak to the male, but were unable to do that. We had to take the door to ensure that the male was going to get the services he needed and he was pronounced at 2:52 by rescue," Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Robin Wimberly said.There were no injuries to police or civilians.The shootings and police activity caused lockdowns at Harding Middle School and Frankford High School, but they have since been lifted. The incident also closed the Frankford branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia.Streets in the area have now reopened.This incident comes nearly six months after six officers were shot during a standoff and gun battle in the Nicetown-Tioga section.