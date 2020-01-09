© Reuters / Johan Nilsson

A Syrian-born Swedish politician has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after a damning hidden-camera interview published in October showed him bragging about smuggling people into the country for money.Former Ljungby politician Rashad Alasaad, 27, was arrested by ten undercover police officers during a raid at his home on Wednesday morning."The person was taken for questioning and subsequently arrested. He is entitled to a public defender and that is being arranged," said police spokesman Ewa-Gun Westford."Yes, I got my whole family out. I got a lot of people out. It's not difficult at all," Alasaad said on camera. "Let me tell you why I'm doing it. To be honest, the main reason is money. I want money."He also reportedly ran Facebook ads under a fake name offering to smuggle migrants from Greece to Sweden using borrowed passports."Only those who are in Greece. Syrian passports with Swedish residence permit for sale. Only for those who look like passport holders," he allegedly wrote on Facebook, though he'd previously flatly denied the allegations.He reportedly also worked for Sweden's social security and tax agencies, as well as for the state pension fund, before running for office in the local council.The full extent of his alleged human trafficking, if any, has yet to be determined.