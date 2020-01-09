The NIA on Wednesday named 11 Tamil Nadu residents in its charge sheet for their involvement in Ansarullah case, pertaining to attempts to "establish Islamic rule in India through jihad", which is being probed by the anti-terror agency since July last year.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the chargesheet in a special court, Chennai against the accused identified as Hassan Ali, Haris Mohamed, Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohamed Sheik Maitheen, Meeran Ghani, Gulam Nabi Asath, Ahmed Azarudeen, Toufiq Ahmed, Mohamed Ibrahim, Mohammed Afzar and Farook.They were charged under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.The NIA took over the case on July 9, 2019 and booked 16 accused persons from Tamil Nadu based on information receivedFourteen accused persons were arrested and detained in the UAE, in connection with the case, for "clandestinely conducting religious classes and meetings" with the intention of promoting violent jihad and other unlawful activities, the NIA said."They were arrested on their deportation from the UAE in July 2019. Hassan Ali, and Haris Mohamed were arrested from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu in mid-July 2019 after recovery of incriminating materials during searches at their houses."Investigation in UAE and India has established that the chargesheeted accused personsand that they had organized meetings and classes at various places in UAE and India on topics like jihad and Khilafat (Caliphate), said the agency.Hassan Ali, Haris Mohamed, Mohammed Ibrahim, Gulam Nabi Asath and Toufiq Ahmed were also associated with the proscribed Islamic State by subscribing to and disseminating the violent jihadi ideology of the terror organisation."Since the criminal conspiracy in this crime was hatched and considerable part of the pursuant acts committed in the UAE, investigation is continuing against accused Rafi Ahmed, Munthasir, Umar Barook, Moideen Seeni Shahul Hameed and Faizul Sharief, deported from UAE, besides Seyyed Mohammed Buhari and Divan Mujipeer, who are residing in Tamil Nadu."