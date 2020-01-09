Society's Child
Bill Cosby appeals sex assault conviction filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court
ABC News
Thu, 09 Jan 2020 12:21 UTC
The latest appeal — filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which does not have to take the case — focuses on four key trial issues, including the judge's decision to let five other accusers testify and to send Cosby to trial despite what he called a binding agreement with an earlier prosecutor that he would not be charged in the case.
Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a maximum-security state prison in Pennsylvania. His lawyers called the 2004 encounter consensual, but a jury found otherwise in April 2018, convicting him on all three felony counts in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
The appeal was filed as jury selection gets underway this week in the case that launched that national movement of people coming forward with accounts of sexual assault or harassment. Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been charged in New York with raping one woman sexually assaulting another. Several other women are expected to testify about similar experiences with Weinstein.
Cosby had been a mentor to the accuser whose allegations formed the basis of the case against him, Andrea Constand, who at the time was on the staff of the women's basketball team at his alma mater, Temple University.
In the filing, Cosby's lawyers said the rulings upheld by the state Superior Court last month would have "far-reaching consequences for all future criminal proceedings, including those that proceed outside the national spotlight."
They include the judge's decision to let jurors hear portions of Cosby's deposition testimony in a related civil suit Constand filed. In the deposition, Cosby acknowledged giving Constand three pills before the sexual encounter and spoke of giving quaaludes in the 1970s to another accuser before engaging in sex with her.
Cosby's lawyers, in the appeal, also challenge his classification as a sexually violent predator subject to lifetime supervision when he leaves prison.
Cosby, asserting his innocence, has said he will never express remorse to the parole board and therefore expects to serve the entire 10-year sentence.
The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been victims of sexual assault without their permission, which Constand has granted.
- CNN attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is only big enough for one fake news site'
- As part of settlement with Nick Sandmann, CNN hosts must wear MAGA hats during all broadcasts
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
The same groups off people from the US/UK, west Europe and their middle east proxies benefit from war through disproportionate ownership of shares...
Consider Trump’s backdown speech after Iran demonstrated the ineffectiveness of the U.S. Patriot defense system (known to be 0 -10% effective for...
What will come of Iran's open attack on the most powerful country in the world? That's on paper. Since (IMO) there is a high probability that...
If this happens, watch Maryland become a slum state. Just like bussing the kids didn't work, this won't either. The rich folk will just pack up an...
Joe Quinn speaks a lot of truth in that interview, especially towards the end but I still think he gives Trump way too much credit most of the...