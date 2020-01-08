police line
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting incident with "many injuries reported" on Gilmour Street between Bank and Kent streets.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m.


Ottawa paramedics were also called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. for calls of numerous injuries. As of 8 a.m., paramedics said one person had been treated and transported to hospital with "serious" injuries.

There were unconfirmed reports of three people seriously injured.

Police have closed Gilmour Street between Lyon and Kent streets.



Police advised the public to avoid the area.