China pays high attention to the intensification of U.S.-Iran conflict, opposes the abuse of force in international relations, and holds that military adventures are unacceptable, said Chinese foreign minister.Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanged views and coordinated stances with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone call late Saturday over the escalating tensions in the Gulf region.They also discussed bilateral cooperation at the United Nations (UN) Security Council.Wang said thatChina insists that all parties should earnestly abide by the principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations, Wang said, adding that, and that peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be maintained.Noting that China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear important responsibilities for world peace and security, Wang said theFor his part,Russia opposes gross trampling upon any other country's sovereignty, especially via unilateral military moves, Lavrov said.Wang and Lavrov also discussed the latest developments of hotspot issues such as Libya and Syria, and agreed to maintain close communication over safeguarding global strategic stability. ■