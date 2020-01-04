crime scene
© The Statesman
Medics respond to the scene of a stabbing within 500 block of Congress.
Authorities say multiple people were stabbed in South Austin, Friday morning, and a suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred along the 500 block of South Congress near the Riverside community.

Authorities say four people were stabbed just before 8:15 a.m. Medics later confirmed that a man in his 20's died at the scene while a second male victim in his 50's was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two additional patients were being treated at the scene shortly after 9 a.m. By 9:07 one of these individuals was successfully revived via CPR and the other declined medical treatment.


Though Austin Police reported that a suspect is in custody, as of now there is no word on a motive for the attack.