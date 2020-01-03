© Reuters / Eduardo Munoz

NBC has been excoriated for implying a recent spate of anti-Semitic violence arose from "civic sparring" between expanding Orthodox Jewish communities and their neighbors in New York. But the rage doesn't quite grasp the problem.NBC didn't stop at coining the cringeworthy term, however. It suggested "some fear the recent violence" - a mass stabbing at a Hanukkah celebration inside a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York; a shooting that killed three in a Jersey City kosher market; a recent spate of street attacks in New York City - "may be an outgrowth of that conflict" in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday.After drowning in angry replies, NBC removed the "civic sparring" tweet, regretting the "error" and promising another, non-offensive message to follow.Instead, they placed their foot deeper in their mouth - though admittedly, just tweeting the article's headline. "Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in NYC suburbs" made it sound like the Jewish communities were the ones being antisemitic. Social media had other suggestions.. These outlets have no problem irresponsibly exaggerating some issues - "Free speech is killing us!" cried a New York Times op-ed that likened online "hate speech" to physical violence in order to demand government censorship - the latest in a long string of articles about social media supposedly turning Americans into froth-mouthed extremists. New York Magazine published "Why Migrant Detention Centers Are Concentration Camps" in June, only to apparently change the name to something a bit more nuanced.It may be easier (and more cathartic) to just assume that NBC is being anti-Semitic and scream at them. But the narrative management is more sophisticated. NBC certainly doesn't hate Jews - as long as they're playing their assigned part in the narrative.