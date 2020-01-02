© Reuters/Lisi Niesner



Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz has finally made a deal with the Greens to form a governing coalition that will see Kurz return to power and the Greens join the national government for the first time.both seeming quite proud that they had been able to keep "key campaign promises. When you present the program you will see that both work - greening the tax system, and reducing the tax burden," Kurz said, vowing to "do everything to serve the Austrians.""We agreed more on climate protection than we suspected," Kogler said, explaining that "greening and social balance go hand in hand. If you love your home, don't split it."The conservative People's Party (ÖVP) leader entered into negotiations with the left-wing Greens in November, two months after both parties made strong gains in September's parliamentary elections.but their previous coalition partner - the far-right FPÖ - lost badly, its reputation damaged after a manufactured scandal brought down its leader - and by extension the entire government - in May.The ÖVP and Greens had tried and failed to form a coalition before, in 2003, and Kurz had warned that it would not be an easy task finding common ground between the conservative and liberal parties due to widely divergent stances on issues including immigration and economic policy.The ÖVP-FPÖ coalition government was dissolved in a vote of no confidence after a video appearing to show Kurz's FPÖ counterpart, Heinz-Christian Strache, engaging in corrupt dealings with the fake "niece" of a Russian oligarch in Ibiza in 2017 was mysteriously released just over a week before the European Parliament elections two years later.