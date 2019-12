© News Syndication



Another woman claims that she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse beginning when she was just 14, according to a new lawsuit.Anastasia, now 30, says in 2003 she was recruited by her underage friend who told her she could get $300 to give a massage "to a rich man in Manhattan," according to the court papers filed Friday.When she and the friend arrived, Epstein was laying face down on a massage table where he allegedly told the girls to get naked. He then began touching Anastasia's private parts and abused her with a sex toy, the suit says.Things began to escalate when Epstein forced his girlfriend to give the alleged victim oral sex when she was 15-years-old, the court documents claim. The lawsuit did not specify who the girlfriend was.Then when she was 16, Epstein had sexual intercourse with her after paying her $400 instead of the normal $300 payment, the suit alleges.The woman now suffers from "psychological trauma, mental anguish, [and] humiliation," and she has "incurred medical and psychological expenses," the court papers say.She is suing Epstein's estate and the estate executors — Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn — for unspecified damages.Over two dozen other woman have filed sex abuse and rape claims against Epstein's estate.A lawyer for the executors and a lawyer for the estate did not immediately return a request for comment.In August, Epstein committed suicide by hanging inside a Lower Manhattan lock-up while he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.A new report revealed that Epstein's longtime gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell is under investigation by the feds for allegedly procuring and grooming young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.