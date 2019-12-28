© Reuters / Lucas Jackson

"An era of club agreements should give way to a democratic negotiations process."

A new resolution paving the way for experts from around the world to work together on a new treaty combating cybercrimes was passed by the UN General Assembly despiteand its allies.The document drafted jointly by Russia and 47 other nations has been adopted by the 193-member international body with 79 votes in favor and 60 votes against as well as 33 abstentions.The committee is expected to meet for the first time in August 2020 to outline its activities, Russia's deputy UN envoy Gennady Kuzmin told TASS, adding that the fight against crimes in cyberspace should finally become a truly international effort, which would take into account the interests of all states.The initiative, however, drew the ire of the US and its allies who argued that the new convention would actually harm the international fight against cybercrime instead of strengthening it. America's deputy UN ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet said there is no consensus among member states on the need or value of drafting a new treaty and it will "only serve to stifle global efforts to combat cybercrime."The US also could not help but accuse Russia of an attempt to enforce its own approach to the future of the internet on other nations and thus take control over cyberspace. Moscow refuted these accusations by saying that the resolution instead grants each state sovereignty over national cyberspace and consolidates global efforts in countering cybercrimes."It is of utmost importance that this process is open, inclusive and transparent in nature," Kuzmin said.Washington believes that the "internet was invented in the US and thus belongs to America," Andrey Klimov, the head of the Senate's International Relations Committee told RT. "They believe that it should serve only their interests."